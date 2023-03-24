Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for March 24, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward.

Jeffery Ampey is wanted for Failure to Appear, two counts of Possession of Meth, Unlawful Possession of a Syringe and Theft.

Michael Caplinger is wanted for three counts of theft.

Elizabeth Morse is wanted for Battery Against a Public Safety Official, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Neglect of a Dependent, two counts of Resisting Law Enforcement, Intimidation and Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule 1 or 2 Substance.

Randall Madison is wanted for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. Madison is a Fast Five Feature, meaning if your tip leads to their arrest, you could receive a $500 reward.

Anybody with information about where any of these wanted fugitives are, is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online at http://www.p3tips.com/203. or go to their website or Facebook page, just click the link the “Use App” or “Submit a Tip” buttons.

Also, a reminder that the Michiana Crime Stoppers Spring Shredding Event is happening on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds. There is a minimum $20 donation for your materials to be shredded.

Vittorio Rienzo