Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for March 31, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward.

Tevin Davis is wanted for Burglary.

Benjamin Nettrour is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charges of Possession of Meth and Unlawful Possession of a Syringe.

Tiffanney Hochstedler is wanted for failure to appear for the original charges of two counts of Possession of Meth and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Syringe.

Jesstin Lottie is wanted for Murder and a Probation Violation for the original conviction of Resisting Law Enforcement. Jesstin is a Fast Five Feature, meaning if your tip leads to their arrest, you could receive a $500 reward.

Anybody with information about where any of these wanted fugitives are, is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com/203. or go to their website or Facebook page, just click the link the “Use App” or “Submit a Tip” buttons.

The Michiana Crime Stoppers Spring Shredding event is about two weeks away. Join Crime Stoppers on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds.

