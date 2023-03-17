michigan-city-doordash-driver’s-vehicle-hit-by-gunfire

A Door Dash driver’s vehicle was struck by gunfire Tuesday evening.

It was around 5:20 p.m. when Michigan City Police received a call from the intersection of Vail and Walker streets.

They were told that an occupied vehicle had been hit by gunfire.

Investigators say a 19-year-old Door Dash driver was in her vehicle, preparing to deliver an order on Walker Street, when gunshots rang out.

The driver and her juvenile passenger drove out of the area.

Neither of the occupants were injured, but the vehicle was damaged from the gunfire.

According to police, no arrests have been made at this time, and any tips can be sent to the police department via Facebook Messenger or through the tip hotline number (219-873-1488). Tipsters can always remain anonymous.

valipomponi