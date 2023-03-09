michigan-city-police-department-looking-to-hire

The Michigan City Police Department is looking to hire.
Whether you’re a new recruit or a lateral transfer, they’re looking for the best of the best and are welcoming you to apply.
They’re looking for applicants to submit their applications by March 15 at http://www.JoinMCPD.com.
They’re also asking for those applicants to attend their one-day hiring event on March 18 where applicants will take a written and physical agility test, participate in a panel interview and meet with a background investigator.
