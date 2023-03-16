michigan-considers-dropping-a-f-school-quality-rankings

Michigan is considering dropping its A-F school quality ranking system.

The state has two systems of reporting school quality to the public. Bridge Michigan reports that House Democrats are proposing a bill that would end one of them, which was passed during a lame-duck session of the Legislature in 2018.

The system of report card-style grades is reportedly less popular among educators than the 1-100 system.

Tuesday’s committee meeting heard a call for a solution that will hold schools accountable, help low-performing schools, and allow everyday parents to understand if their local school is doing well.

Vito Califano