michigan-fishing-licenses-available-online-for-2023

It’s time to purchase 2023 fishing licenses for the State of Michigan.

You can get your fishing license from the Department of Natural Resources online or at various locations in store.

While fishing participation has been decreasing in Michigan, the DNR is looking to regulate fishing to protect coldwater fish already stressed by warm waters.

According to Bridge Michigan, some ideas have been considered, such as requiring anglers to stop fishing by midday on hot summer days when the sun’s heat is already stressing the fish.

However, the licenses can be purchased between $2 and $26 and are valid through March 31 of next year.

