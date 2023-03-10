michigan-man-arrested-after-fbi-investigation-of-multiple-online-threats

A number of threats have been made against Michigan’s governor, the president, and the LGBTQ-plus community online.

The FBI are investigating after multiple threats were made on a YouTube account between February 18 and Tuesday, March 7.

A complaint was made against Randall Robert Berka II. His mother, who lives in Sebewaing, Michigan, pays for that YouTube account.

Berka self-identified himself in one of the posts, saying “I am willing to kill these people” and threatening to kill anyone who attempts to take his guns, as well as police, FBI agents, and what he called “trans freaks and gay lgbt freaks.” He said he was willing to kill Whitmer and that he does live in Michigan, saying “I’ll assault her ugly face with my bullets.”

Berka is currently in custody.

Vittorio Rienzo