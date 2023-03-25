michigan-repeals-“right-to-work”-law

It’s one of the states that has been a stalwart of organized labor for some time, but Michigan has repealed its “right to work” law.

The union-restricting law was passed in 2012 by a Republican-led legislature, and allowed people in unionized workplaces to opt out of paying union dues and fees.

The repeal, signed Friday by Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, is being called a major victory for organized labor after union membership reached an all-time low in 2022.

Democrats had called the repeal a top priority long before they took control of the full state government this year for the first time in four decades.

Twenty-six states currently have “right to work” laws in place.

Vito Califano