michigan-state-professor-discusses-aftermath-of-deadly-shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A shooting at Michigan State University left three dead and five hospitalized, some in critical condition, on Feb. 13.

The students killed were identified as Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner. The gunman, identified as Anthony Dwayne McRae (43), died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Michigan State University Professor Mike Castellucci, also a former KUSI reporter, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the aftermath of the shooting.

Vito Califano