michigan’s-attorney-general-keeps-whitmer-kidnapping-records-a-secret

Dana Nessel has secrecy order for records on government raids in high profile criminal cases.

Lawyers from her office allegedly asked for secrecy order in cases involving Lee Chatfield, former leader of the Michigan house and in the prosecution of the kidnapping plot against Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Nessel refused to release search warrant records about both of the cases.

Bridge Michigan reports that a state law says that search warrants records should be released after 55 days, unless officials can convince the judge that there is a reason to delay their release.

