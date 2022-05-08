cronaca

Mickey Gilley, Country Star Whose Texas Club Was Backdrop for ‘Urban Cowboy,’ Dies at 86

by Redazione1
8 Maggio 2022
Mickey Gilley, the country singer-songwriter who crossed over into mainstream pop culture after his club was featured as the backdrop of 1980’s “Urban Cowboy,” died in Branson, Mo. on Saturday. He was 86 years old. News of Gilley’s death was confirmed by his management at 117 Entertainment Group. The musician had recently completed a road […]

