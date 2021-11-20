mickey-guyton-shares-update-after-9-month-old-son-grayson-leaves-icu

UPDATE 11/20/21 12:45 p.m. ET.

Guyton revealed her son, Gray, was released from the ICU and diagnosed with “dehydration because of a severe stomach bug” in an update on Saturday, November 20, via Twitter. She thanked his doctors and noted Gray is doing “much better,” though he’s still weak.

“He felt every single prayer lifted up over him when he was headed to the ICU and it’s working, as he was stabilized and released from the ICU within a matter of hours,” she shared while asking fans to continue praying for Gray. “He’s getting better by the minute, it’s just going to take some time.”

UPDATE 11/19/21 6:17 p.m. ET.

The country singer gave fans an update on her son, Grayson, on Friday, November 19, after he was sent to the ICU one day prior for an unknown reason.

“He’s not in the clear but he’s on the mend,” Guyton wrote via Twitter alongside a photo of her baby boy and her husband, Grant Savoy. “Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support.”

Original story below:

Mickey Guyton asked her fans for prayers on Thursday, November 18, after her baby boy was sent to the ICU.

“I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the ICU,” the country singer, 37, tweeted of her 9-month-old, Grayson. “The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please, please pray.”

The Texas native shares her little one with lawyer husband Savoy, welcoming him in February.

“The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done,” the “Love My Hair” singer told her Instagram followers at the time. “Welcome to the world Grayson! Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. Psalm 30:5.”

The social media upload came six months after Guyton shared her pregnancy news.

“My life completely changed in an instant,” the songwriter wrote in August 2020. “Literally nothing else matters. I’m so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom.”

The Grammy nominee, who wed Savoy in June 2017 in Hawaii, reflected on life with her infant in a May Instagram post.

“I remember first finding out I was pregnant thinking it was going to take FOREVER and it now almost feels like it didn’t even happen,” Guyton gushed at the time. “It’s crazy how time feels like it’s flying faster than the blink of the eye. This little guy has turned my world right side up and I am forever grateful to God and to my husband for making me a mother. Literally nothing else in life compares. Yes, there are extremely challenging moments where I question everything that I am and feel like a complete failure as a mom, but I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The following month, the new mom wrote that she could stare at Grayson “all day.”

Guyton wrote in May, “I can’t believe I’m a mom. I can’t believe God gave me this human to look after forever. I’m determined to show working mothers that they can do this. Yes, it’s hard. But I always try to normalize it: I’m in this interview, I’m holding my baby. I have writing sessions where I say, ‘Sorry, guys, my baby’s gonna be here, and you’re gonna have to deal with it.’”