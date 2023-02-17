midea-boosts-global-manchester-city-partnership-with-abu-dhabi-cup-sponsorship

ThisBweekend from the 18-19th February world leading home appliance brand Mideawill sponsor the popular youth sporting event, the Abu Dhabi Cup. Midea will host an experience zone for fans where they can learn about some of the exciting products, participate in competitions to win home appliances, including air fryers, microwaves, blenders and over 4,000 discount vouchers to spend in selected partner stores and even Man City branded merchandise on the spot!

Manchester City is hosting the Fourth Edition of the Abu Dhabi Cup on 18th and 19th February 2023.

Competitors who fancy a shot at winning should head to the Midea football zone, where you can compete to score goals to win home appliances and merchandise. All successful participants will enter a draw, where the winners are announced after the tournament ends on the 19th of February.

The Abu Dhabi Cup is a two-day event held at Zayed Sports City and has 128 youth teams confirmed, including 40 International from 13 countries and hosts 1,700 players from across the globe alongside 4000+ expected spectators. The tournament is a unique and exciting experience for young players and their families to participate and winning teams from each age group are entered into a draw to win an all-expenses paid trip to the City Football academy in Manchester.

Scott Fu ,Managing Director for Midea Group EMEA says of the sponsorship “As a family-focused brand that strives to make household moments memorable, Midea is delighted to be sponsoring such an exciting event as the Abu Dhabi Cup that supports so many young athletes in pursuing their sporting ambitions.”

Midea understands the importance of innovative, user-friendly, and affordable products for family households. A home is a sanctuary and a place to relax and recoup while savouring moments with the ones you love. The Midea appliance range offers easy-to-use products with energy-saving solutions, helping create a better world for future generations.

