mike-densmore-joins-uta-marketing-as-first-ever-head-of-growth-&-innovation

Veteran advertising exec Mike Densmore is joining UTA Marketing, the brand consulting division of United Talent Agency, as its first-ever head of growth and innovation.

In the newly created role, Densmore will be responsible for spearheading the agency’s new business efforts with brand clients globally and expanding relationships within the broader advertising industry. He will be based in New York.

“Mike is extremely well-respected within the marketing and branding industries, and he has an unparalleled reputation for developing innovative, one-of-a-kind initiatives that leverage entertainment and media to appeal to consumers,” UTA Marketing Co-Heads David Anderson and Julian Jacobs said, announcing Densmore’s new position. “Mike will be an invaluable asset to our team as we expand our presence in New York and increase our global roster of top-tier brand clients. We are thrilled to welcome him to UTA.”

The division, which was established in 2017 by Anderson and Jacobs, represents leading global brands including Delta Air Lines, General Mills, General Motors, Google, LinkedIn, Lyft, Petco and Piaggio, among others. Recently, UTA Marketing has played a key role in campaigns like LinkedIn’s #ConversationsForChange; brokered the deal for Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY and Google’s newly launched feature film grant; and the new storytelling fellowship with the Black List, among others.

“I have long admired UTA and am thrilled to join David and Julian’s team. UTA, its clients and partners are not just at the center of culture, they often are anticipating and bringing to life what comes next,” Densmore added. “This is deeply fulfilling creative work, and I can’t wait to utilize the broad scope of talent and resources across the agency to help build off the incredible momentum well underway.”

Before joining the UTA team, Densmore most recently served as the CEO of Forsman & Bodenfors, where he launched new partnerships with brands including Hyatt, Diageo, YouTube Music and Saucony, among others. Throughout his career, Densmore also led campaigns for Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, Facebook, Google, Spotify, JetBlue, NBA, Microsoft, Diageo, Budweiser and Heineken. Notably, while serving as the global chief grown officer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH), he led the “FU2016” campaign for “House of Cards,” which won the inaugural Integrated Grand Prix Award at Cannes Lions.

Densmore is also a board member and serves as the chair of the marketing, technology and fundraising committee for Make-A-Wish International.