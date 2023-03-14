mike-handlin-running-cayons-100k-trail-race-and-fundraiser-for-the-us-war-dog-association

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In honor of K9 Veterans Day, Mike Handlin, a retired military war dog handler for the United States Navy is

The USWDA is an incredible non-profit organization made up of prior MWD handlers who work hard to provide support for our nation’s current and retired service animals.

Handlin is looking for donations to help his team provide numerous essential services such as care packages, specialized veterinary care, drug prescriptions, wheelchairs, and end-of-life care. Handlin served as an MWD handler in the US Navy, and was then fortunate to adopt his first dog, Hero.

Handlin says “Hero was and still is, an incredible canine to be around. He is tenacious, hilariously stubborn, stoic, loving, and somehow perpetually hungry. I watched him work three nights at Camp David in -30 degree weather without a care, just happy to be working and getting love from those of us sharing the misery. Now, at age 14, his service is slowly catching up with him. There isn’t a thing in the world I wouldn’t do for him, and I know that I am not the only handler or pet owner who shares that feeling when thinking of their own.”

Mike Handlin joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to tell more about his life experience, support for the United States War Dog Association and love for our country.

To donate to Mike’s cause, click here.

