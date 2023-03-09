military-celebrate-women-in-armed-forces-on-international-women’s-day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – March 8 is International Women’s Day, a day to celebrate the amazing women of the past and present who make the world a better place.

Women in the armed forces are also celebrated on International Women’s Day for their service and for pioneering a new generation of U.S. military members.

Wednesday also marked the first day of the House Oversight Committee’s hearings over the events of the Kabul Airport suicide bombing. In honor of International Women’s Day, Americans remembered all 13 Americans killed but especially the two women amongst them.

CEO and Marine Veteran Jodie Grenier joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the holiday.

