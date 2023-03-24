minnesota-man-who-allegedly-stabbed-wife-to-death-during-bible-study-charged-with-murder

A man is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing his wife to death in front of family members during a Bible study at her sister’s Minnesota home.

Robert Castillo, 41, was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on Wednesday after his fatal alleged attack on his wife, 41-year-old Corrina Woodhull, the St. Paul Police Department announced on Twitter.

According to a press release, police had responded to a stabbing call at a residence at around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult female who was suffering from apparent stab wounds to her upper body,” the press release said. “Multiple witnesses on scene were holding an adult male suspect.”

The victim, later identified as Woodhull, was taken to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to local media reports, the gruesome attack unfolded in front of family members of both the victim and the accused.

Castillo’s sister told police that she hosts the study group at the home on Tuesday nights, and that Woodhull and Castillo had arrived together and sat on the couch, local CBS News affiliate WCCO reported, citing a criminal complaint.

Castillo apparently whispered something into Woodhull’s ear before pulling out a knife and stabbing her repeatedly, WCCO reported. Castillo was then reportedly tackled by family members and disarmed.

Castillo’s brother, who was also at the Bible study, reportedly told police that Woodhull and Castillo had been having marital issues.

Witnesses reportedly told police that they saw Castillo stab his wife 10 to 20 times and that Woodhull had pleaded for her life.

“Don’t let me die,” one witness recalled Woodhull saying, according to a Kansas City Star report.

The newspaper also reported that Woodhull reportedly “shook her head no” after Castillo had whispered in her ear, and that he had been holding his wife’s hand and kissed her before he attacked.

According to WCCO, Castillo had an active warrant out for his arrest at the time of the stabbing, and he had recently failed to appear in court in connection with charges that he had assaulted a prison guard while an inmate at a correctional facility in Stillwater, some 20 miles east of St. Paul.

Castillo has eight prior felony convictions, including an assault charge for allegedly beating the purported mother of his child with a hammer, WCCO reported.

Woodhull leaves behind five children, the WCCO story said, adding that she was also an active part of an area drug addiction recovery program whose participants describe her as an inspiration.

