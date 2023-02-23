Minns pledges to ban the most dangerous engineered stone benchtops

by Ufficio Stampa
23 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
minns-pledges-to-ban-the-most-dangerous-engineered-stone-benchtops


NSW Labor would introduce a ban on engineered stone products containing more than 40 per cent crystalline silica by July next year.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Minns pledges to ban the most dangerous engineered stone benchtops

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: