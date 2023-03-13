minor-league-pitcher-allegedly-crashed-into-wall-soon-after-deputies-spotted-him-driving-fast-in-dui-case

Minor league pitcher Konnor Thomas Ash is suspected of driving while intoxicated after police say they spotted him traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing. Ash, 23, posted a $500 bond early Sunday, according to records in Pinellas County, Florida.

Authorities claim that Ash, who plays for the Philadelphia Phillies’ local Single-A affiliate the Clearwater Threshers, was driving fast westbound on the Belleair Causeway at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies claim they lost sight of him but heard him crash shortly after.

“Deputies immediately responded and located the vehicle, which struck a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) speed limit sign and a wall near the intersection of Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluffs, causing an estimated $20,000 in damages,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “According to deputies, Ash was located sitting just outside the open driver’s side door with minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Deputies say Ash admitted to driving the vehicle, losing control, and crashing it.”

They claim Ash showed signs of impairment, including bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, and a breath smelling of alcohol. He refused to give a blood sample, they said. Ash was booked into the Pinellas County Jail after his medical discharge, they said.

The investigation was ongoing.

The charge is driving under the influence with property damage. Court records show an advisory hearing was held in his court on Sunday.

Ash has a career minor league record of 4-2 with a 4.94 ERA, appearing in a total of 40 games since 2021.

