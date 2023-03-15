Minted: Ryan Reynolds-backed company sold in $2b deal

by valipomponi
16 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
minted:-ryan-reynolds-backed-company-sold-in-$2b-deal


Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds continues to make a splash in the business world, with the budget wireless provider he part-owns sold to a US giant.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Minted: Ryan Reynolds-backed company sold in $2b deal

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: