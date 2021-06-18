«mio-figlio-17enne-e-mio-marito-ricoverati-con-coaguli-dopo-il-vaccino-con-pfizer-e-moderna»

ANV_MCP_TKX_SID 1 hour No description CONSENT 16 years 6 months 13 days 19 hours No description cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional 1 year The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category “Functional”. cookielawinfo-checkbox-others 1 year No description fm_cookie_006ed64b2edea05e44aa93485b2e376c 1 month No description fm_cookie_06acc5b586ceee4989667b0a4301a6e3 1 month No description fm_cookie_5165b754d9ea9d1ae7299baeaed3027d 1 month No description fm_cookie_96f6fa1899981b5cca5f08217bc729e0 1 month No description fm_cookie_f7315cd025af5844f56ae091867da639 1 month No description FTID 1 year No description nyt-a 1 year This cookie is set by the provider New York Times. This cookie is used for saving the user preferences. It is used in context with video and audio content. nyt-gdpr 6 hours No description available. nyt-purr 1 year No description available. pvc_visits[0] 1 hour This cookie is created by post-views-counter. This cookie is used to count the number of visits to a post. It also helps in preventing repeat views of a post by a visitor. remixir past No description remixstid 1 year No description available. tmr_lvid never No description available. tmr_lvidTS never No description available. tmr_reqNum never No description available. VID 1 year No description wassup_screen_res1b6db5599a2a433eb4883553be004d67 session No description wassup1b6db5599a2a433eb4883553be004d67 session No description yt-remote-connected-devices never No description available. yt-remote-device-id never No description available.

Like this: Like Loading...