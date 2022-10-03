miracles-wellness-center-launches-in-abu-dhabi

Miracles Wellness Center expands with the opening of its second branch in Abu Dhabi, at 302, Al Gaith Tower on Hamdan Street. The well-being and self-development hub offers unique healing treatments and nurtures health and self-development through a variety of alternative therapy techniques. Specialising in an array of holistic therapies, the destination offers private and group sessions, workshops, courses, and events, all conducted by a qualified team of professionals.

The new 5000 sq feet space hosts a team of therapists and trainers and offers different therapies including Hypnotherapy, Energy Healing, Reiki Healing, Crystal Healing and more. There are also exclusive-to-Abu-Dhabi treatments, like private and group Art Therapy sessions, family constellations, salt healing therapy, yoga, and naturopathy to name a few. An oasis of natural light, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a vast space for treatment rooms, Miracles Abu Dhabi is also the only venue in the capital to offer a salt room used for salt healing treatments and made exclusively with Himalayan salt.

Miracles aims to create a community and a space for energy healing in Abu Dhabi, where people can heal, and find comfort and connection with like-minded people. It is dedicated to educating people on the mind-body energy interplay and how thoughts, feeling, beliefs and attitudes can affect biological functioning. Their goal is to guide customers on their journeys towards health and healing, by proving the very best holistic therapies and specialists.

For bookings please contact Miracles via e-mail on info@miraclesworldwide.com, WhatsApp – 0504249184 , or landline – 02 5468 666. For more information on Miracles Wellness Centre and its offerings, please visit www.miraclesworldwide.com or follow @miraclesabudhabi on Instagram.

