miral-destinations-partners-with-ma’anto-support-senior-citizens-and-residents-in-abu-dhabi

Miral Destinations partnered with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an to support senior citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi community through the ‘Intergenerational Engagement Program: Journey of Generations’ program. Ma’an bridges the government and private sector to help drive social innovation, while building a culture of social contribution and participation.

The event was hosted at Saadiyat Rotana Resort& Villas and saw attendance from senior citizens, residents, and youth volunteers to address challenges faced by the older generation – from inclusion, activation, and health.

Nestled on miles of idyllic sandy beaches, the resort offers modern Arabian architecture with unobstructed views of the beautiful Arabian Gulf. Participants began their day with a restorative sound healing session, followed by a meditative walk on the sand along the shores of the glittering turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf. The event ended with a panel discussion session between the youth and senior residents at the resort’s ‘Sim Sim’ restaurant.

For the 11th consecutive year, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi has been crowned as the “Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination” by the World Travel Awards, reaffirming its spot as the Middle East’s #BestBeach destination.

Vito Califano