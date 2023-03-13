Miral announces a partnership with Al Alami book club in line with the Ministry of Culture and Youth’s aim to foster a culture of reading and to ensure the development of knowledge in the private and public sectors. The first of many, the partnership kicked off in March, in line with the UAE’s Month of Reading with the theme, “UAE Reads.”

The book club series aims to further enrich the community’s reading experience and began with an introductory session with its founders, Farah and Deema Alami. The program is free, with sessions hosted on a first-come, first-served basis on Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi every 6-8 weeks. Attendees will be required to register in advance.

The post Miral Introduces Al Alami Book Club, Encouraging A Reading Culture And Community Connection On Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

