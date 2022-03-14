cronaca

Mirror’s Anson Lo Expands Starry Asian Cast of ‘Chungking Mansions’

14 March 2022
Anson Lo, part of Hong Kong pop sensation Mirror, has joined the cast of “Chungking Mansions,” an ambitious zombie film that is currently in advanced preparation. Alongside Lo, Hong Kong-Canadian actresses Selena Lee and Jeannie Chan, Korean star Choi Si-Hun, and Hong Kong actor Louis Cheung join the previously announced Japanese action star Rina Takeda […]

