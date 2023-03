Two cats died in an apartment fire in Mishawaka.

It was around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, when Fire crews were called to the 2900 block of Birchwood Drive.

It took just 15 minutes to knock out the flames in the single resident, two-story apartment.

There were no human injuries.

There was no word about the cause of the fire.

