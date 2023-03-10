mishawaka-police-arrest-two-men-who-allegedly-tried-to-break-into-bank

It was quick work by Mishawaka Police who rounded up two males they say tried to break into a bank.

Officers were called shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, to PNC Bank in the 300 block of West McKinley.

On arrival, police made contact with the two suspects who had gained access to the building. The suspects took off, but were quickly apprehended by several officers, aided by K9 Fraudi.

One of the males arrested is a convicted felon and was in possession of a firearm.

