Mishawaka Police are asking for the public’s help finding a a 15-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since last Thursday, March 16.

Peyton Bartlett is said to be a runaway.

He’s described as 5-feet-10-inches tall and 125 pounds.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Mishawaka Police via phone at 574-258-1678 or their Facebook page.

Vittorio Rienzo