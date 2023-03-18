mishawaka-taxpayers-to-decide-renewal-of-school-referendum

It’s come time for taxpayers in Mishawaka to renew a referendum that provides funding to the city’s school district.

School City of Mishawaka superintendent Dr. Theodore Stevens is assuring Hoosiers who live in Mishawaka that voting to approve a renewal of the referendum will not mean an increase in amount in taxes they pay. Stevens does say that they will be moving around how they spend that funding.

He wants to increase teacher salaries and increase security at schools by making sure each building has at least one school resource officer.

The referendum will be on the May 2nd ballot.

