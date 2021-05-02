mishti-doi-with-pomegranate-and-mint

A super quick, make-ahead dessert of wobbly set yoghurt full of fragrant flavours, mishti doi is a Bengali dish that requires just a handful of ingredients to create.

Will says: ‘This is a very straightforward recipe that originally hails from Calcutta. Be careful to follow the steps correctly and you can’t go wrong. The end result is a creamy, sweet set baked yoghurt with a hint of cardamom.’

This recipe is taken from Kricket: An Indian-Inspired Cookbook by Will Bowlby (£28, Hardie Grant). Photography by Hugh Johnson.