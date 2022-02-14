miso-film-pushes-creative-boundaries-with-hbo-max’s-‘lust,’-‘a-marriage,’-‘your-land’-(exclusive)

Nordic production powerhouse Miso Film, which looks to make a splash at the Berlinale Series with its daring HBO Max show “Lust,” is developing high-end international dramas with Scandinavian creatives such as Pilou Asbæk (“Borgen”), Ole Bornedal (“Nightwatch”) and Fenar Ahmad (“Darkland”). The company is part of Fremantle. Ahead of the Berlinale, Miso founders Peter […]

Like this: Like Loading...