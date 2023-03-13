Missiles and people: Why Australia is scaling up AUKUS pact by Mata 14 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Anthony Albanese possibly had good cause to abandon Australia’s commitment to AUKUS. But the advice from the most senior Defence figures is to lock it in. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Missiles and people: Why Australia is scaling up AUKUS pact” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Missiles and people: Why Australia is scaling up AUKUS pact”