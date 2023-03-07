missing-man-found-dead,-rolled-up-in-carpet-and-covered-in-plastic-in-vacant-lot

The search for missing Georgia man Nathan Millard, who was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for what was supposed to be a brief work trip, ended in tragedy when his body was discovered Monday morning rolled up in a carpet, according to reports.

His eldest son Landyn Millard had feared the worst on learning about the original disappearance.

“When I first heard the news, I was pretty much in shock it was very hard to comprehend because it just didn’t seem like him,” he told WAFB in a Monday report. “He wouldn’t go. He wouldn’t disappear like that. So I knew immediately when I heard it and that he was missing, I knew that it was most likely bad.”

Cops said Millard, 42, was found dead at around 3:34 .m. Monday in the 2900 block of Scenic Highway.

The cause and manner of death are still pending, with an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday, according to WBRZ.

Officers told the outlet Millard was discovered in a vacant lot and his body was apparently rolled up in a rug, and he seemed to have been dead for some time.

A spokesperson for search and recovery nonprofit Texas EquuSearch told WXIA he was found inside a rolled-up carpet, covered in plastic.

Related Coverage:

“We followed a lot of leads,” Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller said. “And, you know, thankfully, he was basically, accidentally found by somebody who was just down in that area. Going into it, it did not look like it was going to have a happy ending, but we’ve had miracles before.”

Millard was reportedly the father of five children: Landyn, another biological son, a 7-year-old biological daughter, and two stepchildren.

“We are saddened to report that Nathan Millard has been found deceased,” Texas EquuSearch wrote on Facebook. “Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

EquuSearch previously said Millard was last seen the evening of Feb. 22 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Nathan was last seen on video leaving the Courtyard Marriott on 3rd Street and Florida Ave. wearing a black Carhartt shirt, jeans, brown boots, and a black Columbia® baseball hat,” they wrote. “It is known that Nathan visited Happy’s Irish Pub on 3rd Street and Convention St. and is believed to have left the pub, on foot, at approximately 11:30 PM to return to the hotel. His phone and wallet were found discarded several blocks away, but there have been no sightings of Nathan.”

For now, his death remains a mystery. Landyn Millard discussed believing how he thought his father would return from the work trip.

“It’s just not like him at all,” he told WAFB. “He’s not that guy. I mean even if he would go have fun for a night, maybe, he’s still going to come home. He’s still going to come home to his family. He’s got obligations. He’s a good man.”

The post Missing man found dead, rolled up in carpet and covered in plastic in vacant lot first appeared on Law & Crime.

pappa2200