mom-accused-of-strangling-her-3-children-to-death-and-jumping-out-of-a-window-is-‘improving-daily’

A Massachusetts mother of three accused of killing all her children by strangling them is getting better after allegedly trying to commit suicide by jumping from a second-story window, police said Wednesday.

“I don’t have her current condition,” Duxbury Chief of Police Michael Carbone wrote in an email sent to the New Haven Register. “She is, however, improving daily and has spoken to family and friends.”

Lindsay M. Clancy, 32, was arrested late last month on two counts of murder after she allegedly strangled and killed her 5-year-old daughter, Cora Clancy, and 3-year-old son, Dawson Clancy, inside their suburban home before failing a suicide attempt, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz. Three days later, the defendant’s 7-month-old Callan Clancy succumbed to his injuries, the DA’s office said in a press release.

The defendant is currently charged with eight crimes in connection to the tragedy; including two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery. She has yet to be charged in relation to her baby’s death, though such a charge is widely expected to be filed in the days to come.

Patrick Clancy, the father of the deceased children, shared a lengthy letter on a GoFundMe that eulogized each young member of his family – and asked for his wife to be forgiven. He also promised that he would spend all of his energy “into healing and rediscovering [his] purpose.”

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have,” the grieving father wrote on the fundraiser that has amassed over $1 million in donations as of this writing. “The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone – me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

In that letter, Patrick Clancy also sought to dispel any badmouthing that had turned up regarding his wife as of late.

“She’s recently been portrayed largely by people who have never met her and never knew who the real Lindsay was,” he wrote. “Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened.”

Coworkers from Massachusetts General Hospital took Patrick Clancy’s words to heart. In a comment on the GoFundMe accompanying a $5,125 donation, members of the “MGH Family” remembered the former labor and delivery nurse in fond terms.

That post reads:

As we move forward and strive to provide the best care for our mothers and babies, as Lindsay always had, we continue to share stories and memories of what an amazing mother, nurse, and friend Lindsay was to us all. We are a family. And Lindsay was an incredible asset to that family that we will forever appreciate and love. We have collectively gathered this donation as her MGH family from our postpartum, special care nursery, and NICU units. The halls may be quiet, but our hearts are speaking loudly in support of Patrick, Lindsay, and your entire family. We offer you this donation in addition to a promise to continue to share the wonderful stories about Lindsay, your babies, and the light that she brought to her patients in their most vulnerable times. We send you so much love and healing, and hope you know just how much her MGH family supports you all.

The defendant is still in police custody and has yet to be arraigned. She is expected to be arraigned this week once she is released from the hospital, authorities in Duxbury, a small town some 35 miles southeast of Boston, said last week. As of now, no court appearance has been scheduled.

