The Museum of Modern Art and Cinecittà announced that Federico Fellini, a retrospective honoring the Italian director, will run from Dec. 1 to Jan. 12, 2022 at MoMA’s Debra and Leon Black Family Film Center in the Roy and Niuta Titus Theaters. The retrospective will open with “I Vitelloni,” Fellini’s semi-autobiographical 1953 film translating to […]