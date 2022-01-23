CUCINA Monica Guerritore: “Ristori non solo ai teatri ma anche agli attori” by Marco Sparta 23 January 2022 Comments 0 (Adnkronos) – L’attrice sugli interventi per il settore dello spettacolo cita Brecht: “Non pretendo giustizia, ma equità!” Condividi:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... 0 comments on “Monica Guerritore: “Ristori non solo ai teatri ma anche agli attori”” Leave a Reply Cancel reply Post navigation Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Monica Guerritore: “Ristori non solo ai teatri ma anche agli attori””