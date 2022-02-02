cronaca

Monica Vitti, Star of Antonioni Masterpieces, Dies at 90

2 February 2022
Italian actress Monica Vitti, best known internationally for starring in Michelangelo Antonioni’s breakthrough cinematic trilogy “L’Avventura,” “La Notte” and “L’Eclisse,” as well as in the director’s “Red Desert,” has died. She was 90. The news of her death was tweeted by former Rome mayor and film critic Walter Veltroni on Wednesday. Roberto Russo, il suo […]

