more-effort-needed-to-bring-calm-in-palestine,-jordan’s-king-tells-biden-advisor





Jordan’s King Abdullah told US President Joe Biden’s top Middle East adviser attending an Israeli-Palestinian meeting on Sunday that efforts should be intensified to bring “calm and reduce escalation” in Palestinian territories, state media reported.

Brett McGurk attended the meeting in the Red Sea port of Aqaba hosted by Jordan that brought together Israeli and Palestinian security chiefs together for the first time in many years, along with representatives of key regional parties.

