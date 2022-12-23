more-festive-cheer-for-everyone:-al-maryah-island’s-winter-wonderland-extends-festival-until-31-december

In true holiday spirit, Al Maryah Island’s Winter Wonderland will remain open until 31 December, extending the duration of the exciting event as a result of popular demand.

From 4pm-10pm daily, Abu Dhabi’s premier business and lifestyle destination welcomes guests from the entire community for an extra week to enjoy the festival, with fantastic attractions such as Santa’s Grotto, live performances, and much more for everyone.

Additionally, The Ripe Market, which hosts local businesses, artisans, and a range of exciting stalls and activities for families and friends of all ages, will remain open from 3pm-10pm day until 31 December. After this, it will be open every Friday and Saturday until April 2023. On 31 December, the Market will remain open until 1:00am.

Timings:

Winter Wonderland shows and activities will take place until 31 December every day from 4:00pm – 10:00pm, and will run until 1:00am on 31 December, with complimentary access for all visitors.

Kids will also have the opportunity to spot Santa Clause at Santa’s Grotto from 10am-10pm daily inside The Galleria at Central Kitchens.

The Ripe Market is open each weekend from 3pm-10pm and until 1:00am on new year’s eve.

In the new year, the Market will remain open until 1:00am.

For more information on the festival, please visit www.almaryahisland.ae or follow @AlMaryahIsland on Instagram for the latest updates.

