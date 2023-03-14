more-lake-effect-snow-for-berrien,-st.-joseph-counties-monday-night-into-tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for St. Joseph County in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan as more lake effect snow is expected to hit on Monday night into Tuesday morning. As many as 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible where the lake-effect bands set up. Highs will remain in the low 30s for Tuesday. Wednesday is nicer with some sunshine and highs in the mid 40s. Thursday rain moves in for the second half of the day. Temperatures will fall again Friday, and a few rain then snow showers are possible during the day. The weekend should dry out but temperatures drop again into the 30s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...In Indiana, Eastern St. Joseph IN and Western St. Joseph IN Counties. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow will develop this evening and will be heaviest overnight. A period of 1 inch per hour snowfall rates are likely. Snow totals will vary greatly over a small distance.

Tuesday: AM snow showers, then decreasing clouds. Cold and breezy. High 33.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 46.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of rain otherwise Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Friday: Rain likely with a high near 49.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow, otherwise mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Lake effect snow showers continue the biggest difference is it’s COLDER tonight, so roads may be coated Tuesday morning There is also the potential for a localized heavy band, that could impact the South Bend area. App https://t.co/WPkZDL10jI #inwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/bNmxK9gfBQ — Tom Coomes (@TomCoomes) March 13, 2023

