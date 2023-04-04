more-than-10,000-people-visited-the-saturday-market-al-ain-oasis

The Saturday Market Al Ain Oasis, held from 28 January to 25 March, drew an impressive number of tourists and visitors from across the UAE, with over 10,000 patrons attending the event. Featuring an average of 66 vendors, the market took place every Saturday from 3pm until midnight at the breathtaking UNESCO World Heritage site.

Al Ain Oasis served as the perfect backdrop for this initiative which included entertainment, local artists, kids’ activities, a farmers’ market, and numerous dining options, attracting visitors of all ages.

The Saturday Market at Al Ain Oasis was a celebration of community spirit and a testament to the significance of promoting local trades. This vibrant souk showcased a diverse array of home-grown industries, including small business owners, local farms and artisans, female entrepreneurs, and people of determination.

The market not only generated prosperity for the participating vendors, but also offered small businesses a platform to showcase their unique products and services. With its massive success, the Saturday Market at Al Ain Oasis was rightly positioned as a source of family entertainment while providing local communities with a valuable opportunity to benefit from the event.

