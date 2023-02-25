More than 70% of young people believe they’ll never be able to buy a home

by valipomponi
25 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
more-than-70%-of-young-people-believe-they’ll-never-be-able-to-buy-a-home


A growing majority of people believe the Australian dream is becoming unreachable as confidence in the housing market flatlined over the past year despite house prices falling.

valipomponi

0 comments on “More than 70% of young people believe they’ll never be able to buy a home

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: