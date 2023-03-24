More Than 900 Super Runners Take Part In Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi’s “Superman Run”

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi’s first-ever “Superman Run” wraps up the Park’s ‘Superman Season’ celebrations, in a season finale that saw over 900 participants joining the Man of Steel with their friends and families.

Guests and families wore the famous red cape and took on three running routes, ranging from a 3km, 5km and 10km racetracks made for the brave around the perimeter of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. In an exciting appearance, fan-favorite Animation characters Sylvester and Tweetysurprised the crowd and cheered the participants who were on their way to the finish line. Inside the Park, little ones took part in a 200m Kids Run which started from Metropolis and took little ones around the lands with the finish line in Gotham City.

At the end of the race, top runners were awarded Superman embroidered medals and took home fun-tastic pictures with Superman on the podium.

Located on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is the world’s largest indoor theme park. It is just minutes away from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.

