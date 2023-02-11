Morocco: An unlikely Source of Hope for The Generals in Algiers>

by Mata
11 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
morocco:-an-unlikely-source-of-hope-for-the-generals-in-algiers>


By international standards, a voter turnout of 50.35% is not a major story; in the context of North Africa and the Arab world at large, however, it is an event in itself.

Mata

0 comments on “Morocco: An unlikely Source of Hope for The Generals in Algiers>

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: