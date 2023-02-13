Morocco Does Not Need Western Conferences to Support Libya>

by Ufficio Stampa
13 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
morocco-does-not-need-western-conferences-to-support-libya>


While Morocco was invited, and by some expected, to attend the Berlin II Conference on Libya, Rabat chose to forgo the international talks.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Morocco Does Not Need Western Conferences to Support Libya>

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: