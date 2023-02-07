Morocco’s Generational Divide on Full Display at BBC Recording>

by Mata
7 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
morocco’s-generational-divide-on-full-display-at-bbc-recording>


On the night of April 6 a mixed crowd of Anglophone Moroccans and expats gathered in Rabat for a panel discussion hosted by British broadcaster the BBC and the British Council.

Mata

0 comments on “Morocco’s Generational Divide on Full Display at BBC Recording>

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: