Morrison-era road fund earmarked 80 per cent of projects for Liberal seats

by Ufficio Stampa
2 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
morrison-era-road-fund-earmarked-80-per-cent-of-projects-for-liberal-seats


A breakdown of more than 160 projects promised under the $5 billion Urban Congestion Fund shows 83 per cent of them were aimed at Liberal-held seats.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Morrison-era road fund earmarked 80 per cent of projects for Liberal seats

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: