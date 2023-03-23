Moscow: Resumption of New START Treaty Unlikely Due to ‘Hostile’ U.S. by valipomponi 23 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The Kremlin currently sees no point in resuming talks with the United States on the New START nuclear arms control treaty, a senior diplomat said Wednesday. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Moscow: Resumption of New START Treaty Unlikely Due to ‘Hostile’ U.S.” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Moscow: Resumption of New START Treaty Unlikely Due to ‘Hostile’ U.S.”