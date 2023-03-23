Moscow: Resumption of New START Treaty Unlikely Due to ‘Hostile’ U.S.

by valipomponi
23 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
moscow:-resumption-of-new-start-treaty-unlikely-due-to-‘hostile’-us.


The Kremlin currently sees no point in resuming talks with the United States on the New START nuclear arms control treaty, a senior diplomat said Wednesday.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Moscow: Resumption of New START Treaty Unlikely Due to ‘Hostile’ U.S.

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: