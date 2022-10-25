‘moscow-tourism’-ends-abu-dhabi-roadshow-on-a-high-note-by-attracting-increased-demand-from-travel-agents-and-tourists

Moscow City Tourism Committee (MCTC) has successfully held its first on-ground roadshow in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the second in the United Arab Emirates.

The roadshow is part of MCTC’s ongoing efforts to promote Moscow as a leading tourism and business destination in the region and around the world.

The third roadshow was held on October 19, 2022 at the fashionable Sofitel Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Before that, MCTC organized road show in Riyadh and Dubai and a series of offline and digital roadshows in other countries including Kazakhstan, India and Malaysia.

Moscow Tourism Committee managed to attract many local companies such like representatives of large hotels, DMCs and city entertainment providers. Also, more than 50 key players from Abu Dhabi’s tourism, hospitality, and aviation industries also took part in the event.

The specialised travel event provided an excellent opportunity for participants to have one-to-one meetings and conduct business negotiations that will soon lead to long-term sustainable cooperation between the travel experts and industry partners at both cities.

The continuation of systematic work of Moscow City Tourism Committee (MCTC) along with the participation of Moscow’s tourism enterprises is vital in addressing the target audience outside the city through promotional activities, roadshows, exhibitions and information campaigns to arouse more interest among industry professionals in the regional markets and beyond.

Moscow is one of Europe’s most enigmatic destinations; the city is home to a fascinating history and colorful, inspiring architecture that cannot be found anywhere else. Tsarist architecture, must-see arts and antiquities, in addition to glamorous shopping experiences, great food and unforgettable visit is Moscow’s promise to its guests from UAE and wider region.

