Most of us don’t really want to be rich, for better or worse

by Vittorio Ferla
22 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
most-of-us-don’t-really-want-to-be-rich,-for-better-or-worse


If we simply prioritised getting wealthier, there is a considerable risk other dimensions of our lives would suffer.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Most of us don’t really want to be rich, for better or worse

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: